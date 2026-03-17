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Every day, millions of South Africans take part in the marketplace by buying groceries, paying for transport, signing up for mobile services, or shopping online. Yet many don’t realise they have rights that protect them from unfair treatment. If a new kettle stops working after a few days, or a data bundle is deducted without explanation, you don’t just have to “take the loss” and move on.

On March 15 each year, countries around the world mark World Consumer Rights Day. It’s a moment to spotlight consumer rights, remind businesses of their responsibilities and ask a simple question: are our markets working for ordinary people?

For the second year running, the Competition Commission participated in a week-long series of activities where it sought to highlight its commitment to protecting consumers and supporting fair, competitive markets.

Being aware of their rights helps consumers make better choices and to speak up when something isn’t right, whether that’s asking for a clear breakdown of contract fees or challenging a misleading “special”.

Informed consumers also strengthen the fight against unfair business practices. Markets work best when competition is strong and people can choose freely. However, when companies collude (secretly agreeing to keep prices the same) or shut out smaller rivals, consumers often pay through higher costs, fewer options and poorer quality.

Keeping markets open and fair encourages businesses to compete on better ideas, better prices and better service, not on unfair advantage.

“When businesses compete honestly and consumers know their rights, we all benefit from consumer confidence, better choices and quality products and services.”

This year’s theme, “Turning the Tide Against Unfair Business Practices”, calls for stronger consumer protection and more accountable corporate behaviour. It also recognises that unfair practices can hit vulnerable consumers hardest, especially in rural or underserved communities. When people have limited choice and limited access to information, it becomes easier to pressure them into add-ons or agreements they don’t fully understand.

To mark the day, the commission joined a week-long programme in Limpopo alongside partners in the Consumer Protection Forum.

The programme included a symposium at the University of Limpopo on consumer trust, accountability and practical ways to resolve disputes. Stakeholder workshops with educators, healthcare workers, law enforcement and community groups also helped strengthen awareness of consumer rights and supplier obligations.

Roadshows and public activations at malls and taxi ranks took the message straight to consumers covering product safety, clear pricing and what to do when something goes wrong (including keeping receipts and reporting misleading claims).

As the economy changes, especially with the growth of digital platforms, consumer protection must stay front of mind. More transactions now happen through apps and websites, and it’s easy to be caught out by fine print, hidden fees, fake reviews or “limited time” offers that never end. Awareness campaigns like World Consumer Rights Day help consumers stay informed and encourage accountability.

By taking part in these activities, the Competition Commission is reinforcing a simple message: a fair marketplace benefits everyone. When businesses compete honestly and consumers know their rights, we all benefit from consumer confidence, better choices and quality products and services.

Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA.