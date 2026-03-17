Viral abuse videos spark anti-bullying campaign in Free State

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A municipality in the Free State has launched an anti-bullying campaign after a video on social media showing pupils being bullied by schoolmates at Ntsu secondary school in Bethlehem.

In one video, a boy is forced to do push-ups while stripped naked in full view of other pupils. In the background, other pupils, believed to be the bullies, are carrying what looks like a stick as they instruct him. Another video shows a girl being repeatedly slapped across the face.

Dihlabeng Local Municipality mayor Tseki Tseki visited the school after becoming aware of the videos.

He was accompanied by representatives from the SAPS, the department of social development, Child Welfare and the department of correctional services.

Tseki emphasised the importance of respect, kindness and discipline.

“Respect starts at home and should be extended to teachers and fellow learners. Learners, refrain from bullying in all its forms, as it has a devastating impact on individuals, including increased risk of depression, poor academic performance and even suicidal tendencies.”

During the awareness campaign, Lt-Col Nozibele Lethokoe emphasised the severe consequences of engaging in bullying behaviour, warning pupils that those under 18 could be arrested and detained in juvenile centres until they turn 18, after which they could face imprisonment.

“A criminal record can have long-lasting effects, compromising future opportunities and making it challenging to secure employment in SA.”

Tseki and Lethokoe both also stressed the importance of parental involvement in promoting discipline and responsible behaviour, urging parents to play an active role in addressing bullying.