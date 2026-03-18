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40 pupils hospitalised in Mpumalanga after poisonous snack scare

Health inspectors to investigate cause of snack-related illness

Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

The department said the pause will allow the conclusion of an investigation into recent cases of food poisoning and to coordinate health and safety compliance.
Health inspectors are investigating the food poisoning incident, collecting samples for testing to determine the cause. (Thulani Mbele)

A total of 40 pupils in Mpumalanga were hospitalised after a suspected food poisoning incident linked to snacks known as Krunchy Nax.

The incident began when three pupils from Ekwazini Secondary School showed symptoms of food-related illness, including stomach cramps, after consuming the snacks. More learners were later affected, prompting urgent medical attention.

The provincial department of education confirmed that all affected pupils have since been discharged.

Spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the learners were closely monitored and are now in a stable and non-critical condition.

“Health inspectors have been deployed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Samples of the suspected snacks, along with other food items and water sources, have been collected for laboratory testing.

“The department awaits the outcomes of these tests, which will assist in determining the exact cause of the incident,” Zwane said.

While investigations continue, the department has warned parents and guardians to remain vigilant, urging them to have ongoing conversations with their children about food safety, the dangers of unregulated products, and the importance of making responsible choices.

It also commended the swift and coordinated response by school management, educators, and health officials, saying their actions were key in safeguarding the wellbeing of learners and containing the situation.

Zwane said they will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.

Food poisoning has been a big issue in the country in the past few years, in some cases resulting in the deaths of pupils. The government has since started the process of having spaza shops registered and monitored to prevent further food contaminations.


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