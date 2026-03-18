Company director, adviser arrested in R800k Sedfa kickback scheme

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hawks arrest two, a company director and a financial adviser, for corruption and fraud of more than R800,000.

Two suspects, including a company director and a financial adviser, have been arrested in connection with an alleged corruption and fraud scheme involving more than R800,000 in kickbacks linked to the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (Sedfa).

The Hawks carried out the arrests on Tuesday following a probe into alleged irregularities at the agency’s offices in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the arrest comes from a tip-off about alleged “sinister activities” at the Sedfa office, including fraud, corruption, theft and money-laundering.

“The team ensured that a search and seizure warrant was applied for, duly authorised and executed on 24 April 2025, at Sedfa offices, wherein electronic gadgets and documents were seized for further analysis while the investigation continued.

“The investigation revealed that an official was colluding with company directors in assisting with the applications and, as a result, received kickbacks amounting to over R800,000 from those companies that eventually received funding from Sedfa,” said Mogale.

He said the pair will make their appearance in Tzaneen magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Provincial head Maj-Gen Gopz Govender warned those who have been entrusted with public funds but squander them that “serious corruption investigation will ensure you are brought to book. Regarding this case, the Hawks will leave no stone unturned and we’re not ruling out the possibility of more arrests,” he said.