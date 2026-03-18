Feroz Khan wants to dictate who must be in control: Mkhwanazi

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KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifying during day two of the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. File image.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says Maj-Gen Feroz Khan has caused a lot of issues within the force and is behind problems being experienced by police watchdog the Independent Police Investigations Directorate (Ipid).

Testifying before parliament’s ad hoc commiteee on Wednesday, Mkhwanazi said Khan’s influence extends across intelligence operations and into external networks, shaping conduct within the police and beyond.

He pointed to a web of individuals he claims are linked to Khan, including murder accused Vusimusi Cat Matlala and alleged police informant Brown Mogotsi, describing them as part of a broader ecosystem influencing police processes.

“So Khan remains a person that causes a lot of issues today and going into the future. In the past, it was not him, there were many others. But at this present moment, it is him, the key player. And we believe it is Khan who influenced them [Ipid] to behave in the manner they behave,” he said.

Mkhwanazi said Khan was promoted overnight from a colonel to a general, skipping ranks. He said there was a belief that “there is a relationship that Khan has with politicians and MPs”.

“Crime intelligence has always had these types of people. I cited Khan for a few reasons, this being one of them. A person who joined the service in 1991, Khan was promoted overnight from a colonel to become a major-general without advertising a position, and he skipped the ranks of brigadier. There was no justification for that,” he said.

Mkhwanazi also said he believes there was criminal activity implicating suspended minister Senzo Mchunu that was hidden by Ipid. He said the matter relates to a murder case involving Mchunu’s bodyguard when he was still KwaZulu-Natal premier.

He suggested that the murder case might have been mishandled, and that the investigation could have led to an unusually close relationship between the minister and former Ipid investigator Cedrick Nkabinde, who is now Mchunu’s chief of staff.

“Underline my words, ‘might have’, I’m not saying it (the criminal activity) implicated him [Mchunu], but I believe it might have.

“It cannot be that the police walk through your door, they come to investigate, and from there you become friends in the manner that [former Ipid investigator Cedrick] Nkabinde and the minister are this close. It’s unbelievable.

“They (Mchunu and Nkabinde) are operating on completely different levels. There might have been something that was a cover-up,” Mkhwanazi said.

Mkhwanazi added that there were indications Khan may have used intermediaries to reach senior political figures.

“Khan found a way of using Mogotsi to get to the minister [Mchunu], but he has not allowed him. That was when I asked Nkabine who Mogotsi is, and he told me he is a person who is close to the minister. That’s how Khan got to the minister through Mogotsi,” he said.

He dismissed claims made by Mogotsi, accusing him of spreading unreliable information.

“Mogotsi is just an information peddler … he gets told by Cat about our meetings, but he thinks the meeting is in the provincial commissioner’s house. He doesn’t know where the meeting is. So he claims a lot of things,“ Mkhwanazi said

Sowetan