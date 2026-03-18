Five things you need to know about Sgt Nkosi’s Day-5 testimony

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Sgt Fannie Nkosi testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Communication and chats between Gauteng organised crime officer Sgt Fannie Nkosi and various people, including alleged criminals, were again under scrutiny at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday.

WhatsApp messages showed how Nkosi − the alleged middleman between suspended deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya and people accused of crime − shared sensitive and confidential information.

Nkosi was in the witness box for a fifth day, and struggled to explain his reasons for sharing sensitive police information with people outside the police service.

Here are the five things you need to know about his testimony:

Hours after engineer Armand Swart was murdered, taxi boss Irvin Mthakathi sent the ID of Tiego Mabusela, one of the accused men in Swart’s murder, to Nkosi to confirm if he (Mabusela) was among the arrested.

Nkosi admitted that he was wrong to distribute a document which contained the name of the investigating officer in the murder of Soshanguve taxi boss Oupa Sithole to the right-hand man of late taxi mogul Jothan “Mswazi” Msibi.

Msibi sent Nkosi seven case numbers to check for him, to see whether another taxi tycoon, Joe Sibanyoni, was linked to taxi violence. Nkosi previously told the commission that Msibi and Sibanyoni did not get along.

Nkosi sent Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya sad emojis after learning that Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala was arrested.

Text messages between Nkosi and the former deputy chief of metro police in Tshwane, Umashi Dhlamini, showed that Action SA and EFF had submitted five companies to be considered for a tender.

Sowetan