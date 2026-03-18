Pay back R11m legal costs, Scopa tells RAF ex-board members

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) wants to recover the R11m that the Road Accident Fund (RAF) spent taking the Auditor-General of South Africa (AG) to court disputing the AG’s accounting standards.
The committee wants the RAF board members who took the decision to go to court to pay the money from their own pockets. This is one of the outcomes of Scopa’s inquiry into the fund.
The inquiry covered wide-ranging issues at the RAF including procurement processes when awarding two media contracts worth R1bn, one to Dzinge Productions, which hosted a staff awards ceremony costing nearly R4m.
Scopa also looked into the more 50 employees who were placed on paid suspensions for a period exceeding three years in which RAF spent R119m on legal costs.
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