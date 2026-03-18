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Six-week-old baby returning from hospital dies in Ekurhuleni crash

Botho Molosankwe

Botho Molosankwe

News Editor

A six-week-old infant died in a crash between a minibus taxi and a bakkie in Ekurhuleni.
A six-week-old infant died in a crash between a minibus taxi and a bakkie in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday afternoon. (Supplied)

A six-week-old infant on his way home from hospital is the only person who died in a crash between a minibus taxi and bakkie in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday afternoon.

Sixteen other people survived.

The accident happened on 9th Road in Bredell.

William Ntladi from the Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services said they received a call around noon that two motor vehicles had crashed head-on. They were told the crash involved a Toyota Quantum and a Nissan Hardbody double cab.

A six-week-old infant died, he said.

“He was in his mother’s hands seated behind the driver. Apparently they were from the hospital, going back home to Thembisa,” said Ntladi.

He said five people — including both drivers — were critically injured, while 11 others were seriously injured and are in a stable condition.

“All were transported by ambulances to various medical facilities within the city of Ekurhuleni.”

Sowetan


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