The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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A satellite police station in Boikhutso township in Lichtenburg has been vandalised.

WATCH | Abandoned police station now a crime haven

A satellite police station in Boikhutso township in Lichtenburg has been vandalised. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

Residents of a North West township have to travel to town to report crime and certify documents because their police station has ceased to operate.

The satellite station in Boikhutso, outside Lichtenburg, was abandoned by police and is now a vandalised shell used by young addicts.

It is also used by criminals to stores stolen goods.

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Limpopo conjoined twins separated in historic surgery

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba accompanied by health MEC Dieketseng Mashego has pledged her full support to a 29-year-old mother who gave birth to conjoined twin boys at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital. (Office of the Premier: Limpopo Provincial Government)

“We are pleased to report the babies are separate, alive and well. The mother is overwhelmed with joy.”

This was announced by Prof Nyaweleni Tshifularo when he confirmed the successful separation of conjoined identical twins born at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital. The procedure marked a major medical milestone for Limpopo.

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Morocco declared African champions after Senegal stripped of title

Senegal's Sadio Mane lifts the trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations. (Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters)

Morocco were declared Africa Cup of Nations champions and Senegal were stripped of the title after an appeal over the result of the final was upheld by the Confederation of African Football on Tuesday.

Senegal were ruled to have forfeited the game in the Moroccan capital Rabat on January 18 because they walked off the pitch in protest about a potentially decisive penalty awarded against them.

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Sowetan