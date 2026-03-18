The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

WATCH | Abandoned police station now a crime haven
Residents of a North West township have to travel to town to report crime and certify documents because their police station has ceased to operate.
The satellite station in Boikhutso, outside Lichtenburg, was abandoned by police and is now a vandalised shell used by young addicts.
It is also used by criminals to stores stolen goods.
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Limpopo conjoined twins separated in historic surgery
“We are pleased to report the babies are separate, alive and well. The mother is overwhelmed with joy.”
This was announced by Prof Nyaweleni Tshifularo when he confirmed the successful separation of conjoined identical twins born at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital. The procedure marked a major medical milestone for Limpopo.
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Morocco declared African champions after Senegal stripped of title
Morocco were declared Africa Cup of Nations champions and Senegal were stripped of the title after an appeal over the result of the final was upheld by the Confederation of African Football on Tuesday.
Senegal were ruled to have forfeited the game in the Moroccan capital Rabat on January 18 because they walked off the pitch in protest about a potentially decisive penalty awarded against them.
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Sowetan
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