WATCH | Armed men claim hunger as they rob bakery truck of two loaves, R300

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A bakery delivery truck was robbed by four armed suspects who claimed they were hungry and made off with two loaves of white bread and cash.

Four armed suspects who claimed to be hungry robbed a bakery delivery truck and left with two white loaves and R300.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), a private security company, said they were called by victims at Trenance Park in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday around 10.29am to come and assist after the truck was robbed by the unknown suspects.

KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for four armed suspects who allegedly robbed a bakery delivery truck and fled with R300 and two white loaves of bread.

Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/luW6Aoe0Xn — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) March 18, 2026

“When interviewed, the van driver and assistants explained that they were approached by the four suspects armed with handguns,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

“They were robbed of R300 in cash and requested keys to the safe inside the truck. When the suspects failed to retrieve the keys, they took two loaves of bread, stating that they were hungry,” he said.

They then fled on foot.

“They have not been arrested. We did an extensive search for the suspects and no suspects were arrested,” he said.