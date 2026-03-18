News

WATCH | Armed men claim hunger as they rob bakery truck of two loaves, R300

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

A bakery delivery truck was robbed by four armed suspects who claimed they were hungry and made off with two loaves of white bread and cash. (supplied)

Four armed suspects who claimed to be hungry robbed a bakery delivery truck and left with two white loaves and R300.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), a private security company, said they were called by victims at Trenance Park in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday around 10.29am to come and assist after the truck was robbed by the unknown suspects.

“When interviewed, the van driver and assistants explained that they were approached by the four suspects armed with handguns,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

“They were robbed of R300 in cash and requested keys to the safe inside the truck. When the suspects failed to retrieve the keys, they took two loaves of bread, stating that they were hungry,” he said.

They then fled on foot.

“They have not been arrested. We did an extensive search for the suspects and no suspects were arrested,” he said.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Many more people withdrawing from two-pot savings for the third time

2

Senegal ruling: FA leader points finger at ‘Morocco puppet’ Motsepe

3

LISTEN | From taxis to chart-topper: MaWhoo’s meteoric rise to stardom

4

WATCH | Witness D’s alleged killer showed off love for guns on social media

5

Suspended prison term for Rulani in Algeria over undeclared cash

Related Articles