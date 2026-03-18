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WATCH LIVE | Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appears before ad hoc committee

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner to give testimony

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is on Wednesday appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating criminality in the criminal justice system.

TimesLIVE


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