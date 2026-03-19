ActionSA investigates claims of corruption in Tshwane

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ActionSA has promised to initiate an internal investigation after the party’s name was mentioned at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in an alleged tender manipulation plot in Tshwane.

On Wednesday during inquiry proceedings, WhatsApp messages extracted from Sgt Fannie Nkosi’s phone revealed Nkosi, Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi and former Tshwane Metro police (TMPD) deputy chief Umashi Dlamini were allegedly plotting to give a tender to their preferred security companies.

The tender was advertised by the TMPD in 2024, where the institution was looking for security companies to protect municipal infrastructure for three years.

The WhatsApp conversations show Nkosi sent Dlamini a message with the names of two security companies he was recommending. One of the companies belongs to Nkosi’s unnamed brother. Dlamini responded with seven companies that were said to be linked to the EFF and asked Nkosi to ask Mnisi to confirm the names with EFF leader Julius Malema.

Mnisi responded that he was given five company recommendations by the EFF and ActionSA, which is led by Herman Mashaba.

Responding, ActionSA spokesperson Matthew George said the party noted the allegations with concern.

“ActionSA regards any allegations of corruption or impropriety, even an untested one, with the utmost gravity, and has accordingly initiated a full internal investigation to determine the veracity of the claims, including whether any ActionSA member was present at the alleged engagement and the identity of such individuals,” George said.

“Importantly, this process is consistent with our position as a party committed to doing everything within our power to fight corruption and unethical behaviour.”

He said should the investigation reveal any involvement by a party member, the strongest action will be taken against them.