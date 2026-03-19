Budget misalignment blamed for schools’ electricity disconnections

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Budget misalignment between the department of basic education and school requirements is being blamed for the growing number of schools being disconnected from electricity supplies after failing to pay their bills.

Ekurhuleni municipality has disconnected six schools, while 30 others in Tshwane have been left in the dark for failing to keep up with their municipal payments. At least 130 schools in Ekurhuleni have received notice letters of disconnection.

Muzonjani Sithole, a ward committee member in Ward 74 in KwaThema, said schools were increasingly struggling as financial allocations did not match the real cost of services.

“The municipality has become strict in collecting what is owed, and many schools are being disconnected after receiving pre-disconnection notices. The problem is that the department of education budget does not match what schools actually need to pay,” he said.

Sithole explained that schools often received far less than what was required to cover municipal costs, resulting in mounting debt.

“In some cases, a school may be allocated a small amount towards its municipal bill, but the actual cost is much higher. This creates a gap that schools cannot close,” he said.

He was speaking to Sowetan after KwaThema Skills School of Specialisation in his ward was disconnected on Wednesday over a debt of R1.98m.

At Laerskool Welgedacht, a fee-paying school in Springs, a pre-termination notice was issued last week. Staff confirmed power remained on during Sowetan’s visit on Wednesday.

A staff member said the school was now responsible for its municipal bill and is paying about R50,000 monthly on a prepaid system.

“Initially the department covered the municipal bill on behalf of the school, but has since handed over the responsibility, including the debt. The school received a disconnection notice last Monday, but the disconnection has not been affected as arrangements have been made. We are on prepaid electricity meters and are paying R50,000 towards the municipality.”

Meanwhile, Villa Liza Secondary School, a no-fee school in Springs, has been without electricity since early last month.

School governing body member Thembelihle Nkosi said the school could not afford to make payment arrangements with the municipality. “We have no source of income. Our learners are forced to use classrooms with natural light, and we are printing exam papers elsewhere at a cost.”

Nkosi said the schools were now appealing for urgent intervention and support to keep learning uninterrupted.

“We are struggling and appealing to the public to help us with donations or sponsorships to have power on again. We have been out since last month. We reached out to the district office and they told us to make arrangements with the municipality.”

Sowetan