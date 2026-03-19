Five things employers need to know about compensation for work injuries

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Domestic workers, part-time and seasonal employees, as well as contractors performing tasks similar to regular employees, are now included under Coida protections.

The amendment to the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida) will now see employers facing higher penalties and greater liability for workers who are either injured or fall ill due to work-related activities.

In January, President Cyril Ramaphosa gazetted new sections.

Here are five things you need to know

Domestic workers, part-time and seasonal workers as well as contractors performing tasks similar to regular employees, are included under Coida protections.

Domestic workers have an opportunity to claim compensation dating as far back as 1994.

Injured workers have up to three years from the date of an accident to submit a claim to the Compensation Fund. This is up from the previous 12 months.

Work-related injuries now cover incidents that occur during training activities or while commuting in employer-provided transport.

Coida now formally recognises clinical, vocational, and social rehabilitation, including psychological care, assistive devices, and structured programmes, to help workers resume their duties.

Sowetan