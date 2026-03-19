Reports of criminals using ‘crying dolls’ to rob victims not verified: Limpopo cops

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Limpopo police say social media reports about criminals using “crying doll” to lure people out of their homes thinking it’s a baby and robbing them are unverified and meant to cause unnecessary panic.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said according to the circulating claims, the alleged incidents involve a doll that cries or screams like a baby during the early hours of the morning, prompting residents to go outside, where they are then reportedly mugged.

Following social media posts, allegations are made regarding an alleged syndicate of using interactive dolls known as “cry dolls” to commit or lure unsuspecting community members from their homes.

Hadebe has refuted these claims, stating that no such incidents have been reported to the police in the province, adding that the social media claims are misleading and unverified.

“We want to assure the community that there are currently no cases reported or patterns identified relating to these allegations. These claims are unfounded and create unnecessary panic among residents,” she said.

She also made an appeal to community members to verify information before sharing it.

There are currently no cases reported or patterns identified relating to these allegations. These claims are unfounded and create unnecessary panic among residents — Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, Limpopo police commissioner

“The spreading of unconfirmed rumours can lead to panic and may divert attention from real crime-related issues,” she said.

Hadebe has categorically refuted these claims, stating that no such incidents have been reported to the police in the province.

“We want to assure the community that there are currently no cases reported or patterns identified relating to these allegations. These claims are unfounded and create unnecessary panic among residents.

“We appeal to community members to verify information before sharing it. The spreading of unconfirmed rumours can lead to panic and may divert attention from real crime-related issues,” she added.

Hadebe further encourage residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to their nearest police station. Anyone with positive information about criminal activities is urged to:

contact their nearest police station;

call the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111; or

use the MySAPS app.

Sowetan