SANDF deployment was ‘poorly co-ordinated’, says Ian Cameron

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SANDF raid houses where illegal miners are suspected to be operating and living in Kagiso, Ekurhuleni.

The deployment of the SA National Defence Force has come under scrutiny, with parliament’s police committee chairperson, Ian Cameron, claiming it was announced before parliament was formally informed.

Speaking during the peace and security cluster media brief on Thursday, Cameron said the deployment was made public on February 12, while the official letter was only tabled in parliament on March 13.

“Deployment was announced on the 12th of February, yet the letter informing parliament was tabled on the 13th of March. This delay created an oversight vacuum that undermines the spirit of constitutional accountability and suggests that the community clusters are not being co-ordinated among each other successfully.”

He cited a recent incident that happened on Wednesday as an example of co-ordination challenges.

“Soldiers doing an operation on illegal mining in Randfontein on Wednesday had to wait two hours for the police to arrive and assist with arresting suspects. Also, the haphazard way in which some of the operations are going is not reflecting precision.”

Cameron said while the SANDF deployment was welcome, it should not be relied on as a long-term solution.

“This has a risk of being a plaster being stuck on a wound that needs surgery. Recently, we saw the tragic killing of Ashtin Brookes in Seawinds, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed while playing soccer with his friends in January.

“It reminds us of how many people become statistics, but we sometimes forget to say their names. Every time we brief, I repeat a lot of names. Just last night, at the Cape Flats, two children were shot dead.”

His remarks come as informal settlements along SA borders have been flagged as enablers of cross-border crime.

According to Phiroane Phala, co-chairperson of the joint standing committee on defence, the findings emerged during an oversight visit to Limpopo, including the Beitbridge border post.

“A village called Ha Tshirunda in Malala Drift constitutes an illegal land occupation and is reported to be a central point for cross-border crime,” said Phala.

He said the area becomes more vulnerable when water levels in the Limpopo River are low, making crossings easier.

The chairperson of the select committee on security and justice, Jane Mananiso, said communities had to play a role in addressing crime.

“Our emphasis is on communities who are on the ground who can see and report wrongdoing. We want everyone to take charge and not look away from crime.

“We also appreciate the deployment of SANDF across communities in our provinces where gang-related issues and illegal mining are a problem. I am from Rand West near Sporong, where illegal miners have been causing problems.”

Mananiso added that firearms accounted for about 40% of murder cases in the third quarter of the 2025/26 crime statistics.

Meanwhile, Dakota Legoete, chairperson of the portfolio committee on defence and military veterans, said the country had to strengthen its response to both crime and security threats.

“A state exists for three priorities: to feed, defend and develop. In our country, we are at a point where we need to realise that peace is not permanent.

“For the first time since the Second World War, the whole global geopolitics has turned on peace and stability. As a nation, we are duty-bound to prepare for any eventuality of any attack on our sovereignty, people, and republic. The same goes for the challenge we have of criminality and criminal elements in our republic. Over 26,000 SA nationals die every year due to criminal elements, which translates to 80 people each day. Those numbers are more than the warzones such as Gaza, Ukraine, Iran and other parts of the world and continent.”