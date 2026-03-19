Small business agency Sedfa ‘worked with police’ after fraud detected

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The Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency says it maintains a zero-tolerance approach to any form of fraud, corruption or unethical conduct Stock phoot.

One of two people arrested by the Hawks this week was a former business adviser at the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (Sedfa) who had resigned at the end of last year.

The agency said the ex-adviser from its Mopani branch in Limpopo was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation which was a collaborative effort with the Hawks that began in April last year.

“This is an outcome of our concerted effort to enhance ethical culture and maturity,” it said.

The allegations relate to:

fraudulent funding applications;

misrepresentation of training documentation; and

possible money laundering activity.

“The Hawks executed a search and seizure operation at the Mopani office in April 2025. The employee in question resigned from Sedfa in December 2025 and the matter is fully in the hands of law enforcement authorities.”

The agency said it maintains a zero-tolerance approach to any form of fraud, corruption or unethical conduct and supports all efforts to ensure accountability.

“Sedfa assures its stakeholders and the public that robust systems and controls are in place to safeguard the integrity of its processes.”

TimesLIVE