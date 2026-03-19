Standard Bank invests R1bn to enhance online business banking platform

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Standard Bank is strengthening its BCB clients’ digital banking experience with a R1bn boost to its online business banking platform.

Standard Bank has invested R1bn to enhance its online banking platform, strengthening the digital banking experience for Business and Commercial Banking (BCB) clients.

Initially launched in October 2024, the upgraded platform has been designed to evolve over time and forms part of a phased client migration journey.

All new clients are automatically onboarded, while existing clients are upgraded in phases and notified in advance. This approach ensures continuity, stability, and security for clients as improvements are implemented.

Over 140,000 businesses have already been onboarded.

Supporting business banking anywhere, anytime

Standard Bank’s online business banking platform has been redesigned for simplified user setup, permissions, and approvals, enhancing security and usability. It enables companies of all sizes to manage transactions, payroll, and working capital with greater control and real-time visibility.

Since migration began, platform usage has grown, reflecting increased adoption and engagement as clients transition to the new digital environment.

The online banking platform currently processes billions of rand in transactions per month, underscoring its growing role in supporting day-to-day business banking activity across SA.

When our clients have more clarity and control, they can focus on what really matters — running and growing their businesses — Bill Blackie, chief executive of BCB at Standard Bank Group

While digital capability is critical, Standard Bank’s business banking model remains human-led, combining advanced online banking with dedicated relationship managers providing clients with personalised support, sector expertise, and advice on managing and growing their businesses.

“Running a business is demanding and managing finances should not add to that pressure,” says Bill Blackie, chief executive of BCB at Standard Bank Group.

“Our continued investment in our online business banking capability focuses on improving reliability, usability, and security, giving business owners and their finance managers tools that are convenient and timesaving.

“When our clients have more clarity and control, they can focus on what really matters — running and growing their businesses.”

Driving strategic growth and innovation

The new online banking platform directly advances Standard Bank BCB’s strategic priorities as part of the group’s broader digital banking modernisation, with investments in scalability, payments infrastructure, security, and system integrations.

Key strategic benefits include:

Enhanced client experience: Seamless, personalised digital journeys that strengthen relationships.

Seamless, personalised digital journeys that strengthen relationships. Digital adoption and efficiency: Digitised processes reduce friction and operational dependency.

Digitised processes reduce friction and operational dependency. Stronger security and compliance: Automated controls and audit trails minimise risk.

Automated controls and audit trails minimise risk. Scalable growth: Supports expansion across segments and geographies.

Supports expansion across segments and geographies. Innovation foundation:

Enables new features such as immediate payments via PayShap and direct integration with accounting software providers for simplified financial management.



Supports bulk payments and file uploads for employee salary payments, while giving business owners peace of mind through user roles and permission controls to help them manage their businesses effectively.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.