Teacher ‘rapes pupil after confiscating her phone in class’

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A 56-year-old Limpopo teacher allegedly raped a pupil on school premises after confiscating her cellphone and telling her she must pay to get it back.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said it is alleged the teacher had previously confronted the pupil after she was suspected of using a cellphone during an examination.

“The cellphone was confiscated, and she was later instructed to return with money to retrieve it. On her return, the teacher allegedly instructed the pupil to follow him to a restroom in the premises where the incident (rape) allegedly occurred.”

Ledwaba said the teacher was arrested and appeared in the Mahwelereng magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the rape of the 18-year-old pupil.

He was remanded in custody and is expected back in court on March 25 while investigations continue.