The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Bedfordview High School remains mostly without electricity due to mounting municipal debt.

36 schools in Gauteng without power

Bedfordview High School remains mostly without electricity due to mounting municipal debt, with only a few classrooms and the administration block operating through solar power installations. (Veli Nhlapo)

At least 36 schools in Gauteng have had their electricity disconnected due to nonpayment, while more than 100 others have been served with letters to cut their power supply.

The Ekurhuleni metro municipality has sent notices to disconnect electricity to 138 schools, of which six have been cut off, leaving pupils and teachers frustrated while school administrators are desperate to raise funds to restore power.

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WATCH | North West police station abandoned ‘after repeated acts of vandalism’

Lichtenburg police station in the North West. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

North West police say officers abandoned a satellite police station in Lichtenburg because it became unsafe after community members attacked it.

The facility that served communities lies in ruins and is a crime haven occupied by drug users. The station last serviced residents of Boikhutsong, Blydeville and surrounding farms in 2018.

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Mkhwanazi withdraws Cele payment claim but stands firm on political interference

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. (Kabelo Mokoena)

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has formally withdrawn his allegation that businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala paid money into a bank account linked to former police minister Bheki Cele.

Mkhwanazi told parliament’s ad hoc committee the claim was based on a data analysis error.

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