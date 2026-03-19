Tshwane metro suspends MMC over tender document leak

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The City of Tshwane has suspended the MMC of corporate and shared service, Kholofelo Morodi, after it was revealed at the Madlanga commission that she had shared documents containing internal tender bid specifications with Sgt Fannie Nkosi.

On Thursday, Nkosi’s WhatsApp texts continued to be flagged at the commission, which is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

ActionSA has since released a statement on behalf of mayor Nasiphi Moya announcing Morodi’s suspension.

“ActionSA welcomes the decisive action taken by mayor Nasiphi Moya to suspend MMC Kholofelo Morodi pending the outcome of a full investigation into the concerning allegations arising from the Madlanga commission,” said Matthew George, party spokesperson.

The text messages showed how Nkosi was allegedly involved in an attempt to manipulate a tender, related to the Tshwane Metro Police Department, working with CFO Gareth Mnisi.

Some of the chats revealed that on December 2 2024, Morodi thanked Nkosi for making her birthday special and later sent him an internal document relating to land lease tenders.

Nkosi said the message regarding her birthday was in response to giving Morodi “an opportunity to address young women who are not privileged” at an orphanage.

Earlier on, ActionSA promised it would launch an investigation into allegations emerging from the Madlanga commission implicating party members.

Nkosi is alleged to be a middleman between senior police officials such as suspended deputy police commissioner Gen Shadrack Sibiya and criminals.

Sowetan