Employers face greater liabilities for work injuries after act amended

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Amendments to the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act mean greater liabilities for employers.

Employers will in future face higher penalties and greater liability for employees who are injured or fall ill due to work-related activities.

This comes after the latest amendment to the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida), which assists with financial relief for workers who suffer work-related health issues.

This week, the National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa) urged businesses to review their workforce to ensure all employees who are now covered by Coida are properly accounted for.

It also advised that all employees be properly included in return-of-earnings submissions.

Under the new regulations, employees who are injured or fall ill as a result of working conditions will receive stronger support in efforts to get them to return to work, and employers will also have more responsibility with regards to providing rehabilitation.

The amendment focuses on who is covered, how benefits are calculated, how compliance is enforced, and what employers are expected to do when employees are injured or fall ill.

The definition of who qualifies for Coida protection has been significantly broadened, said a Neasa statement, adding that categories now cover domestic workers, fixed-term, part-time, and seasonal employees.

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It also covers contractors or on-demand workers who are integrated into operations, or who work under direction in a manner similar to employees.

“Changes have been made to how benefits are calculated and how employer assessment rates are determined.

“The maximum annual earnings threshold used to calculate employer contributions has been revised upward to R633,168 (from R597,328). The minimum annual assessment per company has also increased to R1,621.”

Coida’s definition of an accident has been expanded to include injuries sustained during work-related training activities, as well as injuries during travel to or from work where employer-provided transport is used.

“Importantly, compensation remains payable even where the accident was caused by the serious and willful misconduct of the employee, subject to prescribed conditions.

“The amendments introduce stricter requirements around the reporting of workplace injuries and occupational diseases.”

The association said employers must ensure timely reporting of all workplace injuries and occupational diseases to the Compensation Fund, with increased reliance on digital submissions for claims and notifications.

Under the new regulation, the period for lodging a claim with the fund has been extended from 12 months to three years from the date of the accident.

Other changes include the introduction of a formal rehabilitation and reintegration framework.

“Coida now recognises clinical, vocational, and social rehabilitation – covering physical and psychological recovery, assistive devices, and structured support to return to work."

The association said employers were expected to participate in the process and may be required to implement return-to-work programmes for employees with work-related injuries or occupational diseases.

Further amendments to Coida were expected from April 1.

“Penalties may be imposed where employers fail to report workplace accidents within the required timeframes, fail to provide information requested by the Compensation Fund, fail to pay the first three months of temporary disability compensation, make unlawful deductions from employees, or fail to keep proper earnings and employment records for five years.

“Employers are therefore encouraged to review their Coida reporting, record-keeping and injury management procedures,” the association said.

Sowetan