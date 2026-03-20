Police families defy eviction at Pretoria barracks

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A standoff might playout tomorrow between police officers occupying Tshwane police barracks in the CBD police station and their managers who want to evict them

A standoff looms between police officers occupying the barracks at the Pretoria Central police station because their managers are determined to evict them.

The move to evict the more than 200 families from the building started on Wednesday, according to Sowetan sources.

“They [police, including the station commander Hlengani Mashaba] arrived here at 4.40am and started kicking the doors on the block for women. Some officers coming from work were refused entry,” one source said.

Another source told Sowetan that some police officers have been living at the barracks for more than 20 years and felt disrespected by the management, as no communication about the eviction was made.

“They told us that we need to vacate the place, and no one is speaking about alternative accommodation. And also, why are they coming at night? They said they will come back on Friday to evict us by force.”

Another officer said the management also kicked open the door of a room where a woman was bathing.

“We will refuse to move on Friday if the management does not provide alternative accommodation,” he said.

A standoff might playout tomorrow between police officers occupying Tshwane police barracks in the CBD police station and their managers who want to evict them (Herman Moloi)

Sources who spoke to Sowetan alleged that they tried to open a case with the police at Pretoria Central; however, they refused to help them.

They also added that they were being evicted because management claims to want to renovate the barracks, adding that they were told that it is now not habitable.

The building was inspected by the department of employment and labour in May 2022 and declared not fit for habitation

Mashaba, who spoke briefly to Sowetan, denied kicking doors and attempting to forcefully evict the occupants.

“I didn’t kick any doors; we just went there for inspection to check whether people who stay there are the people we know.

“We will evict them simply because the building itself is no longer safe for human habitation,” he said, adding that they had given the occupiers notice in December.

When asked further questions, Mashaba referred Sowetan to the provincial police spokesperson.

But Brig Brenda Muridili declined to comment. “SAPS accommodation-related matters are internal organisational matters which will be addressed internally and not in the media space.

“Members affected know and understand internal processes that they should follow if they are aggrieved,” she said.

Sowetan