Schoolgirl and her driver killed by ‘drunk’ motorist

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A man believed to be drunk was arrested after his car collided with scholar transport vehicle, killing a pupil and her driver.

An Ekurhuleni girl on her way to school on Friday morning did not reach her destination after being killed by a suspected drunk driver.

The driver fled the scene after the deadly crash.

The girl was using scholar transport at the time and her driver was also killed when the suspected drunk driver crashed into them. A 16-year-old pupil who was in the same vehicle was injured and is fighting for her life in hospital.

Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said officers from the Clayville Precinct responded to an accident scene on Olifantsfontein Road and South View involving two vehicles.

“It is alleged that a 30-year-old male driver of the Audi was under the influence of alcohol and collided head-on with the Avanza.

“Tragically, a young girl between the ages of 10 and 11, along with the driver of the Avanza, succumbed to their injuries and were both certified dead on scene by paramedics.

“A 16-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to Thembisa Tertiary Hospital for urgent medical treatment.”

Makgato said officers conducted an alcohol test on the Audi driver, which allegedly returned a reading of 0.64.

“He has since been arrested and will face charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligent driving, culpable homicide and fleeing the scene,” she said.

According to Makgato, officers were able to give chase and take the man back to the scene.

Sowetan