Spiking, rocks on N4: motorists urged to be vigilant against criminals

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Motorists are advised of cases of spiking on the N4 highway. The nails cause tyre bursts to force drivers to a halt so that thieves can take their valuables.

The Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) on Friday warned motorists to remain vigilant against criminals on the N4.

The latest case occurred eastbound between Silverlakes and Donkerhoek when rocks were placed on the road, causing several vehicles to suffer flat tyres, the union said.

Five weeks ago, one of Misa’s employees was involved in a spiking incident on a on-ramp of the N14 in Krugersdorp when objects were placed in the road. She managed to escape unharmed.

Despite awareness campaigns by police, Misa said the prevalence of spiking incidents remains high on national roads in Gauteng.

According to experts, these attacks are opportunistic crimes carried out by individuals who exploit the vulnerability of isolated motorists at night. Spikes or sharp objects are placed on the road to disable vehicles, forcing drivers to stop. This is when criminals strike, stealing valuables before disappearing into the dark.

We work in an industry where employees have no choice but to adjust their working hours to accommodate customers. This makes our members even more vulnerable — Martlé Keyter, Misa’s chief executive officer for operations,

Martlé Keyter, Misa’s chief executive officer for operations, said: “Spiking incidents places workers and their loved ones at risk when they travel.

“We work in an industry where employees have no choice but to adjust their working hours to accommodate customers. This makes our members even more vulnerable.

“It is unacceptable that the lives of workers are endangered.”

While commending the government for initiating more patrols on key roads, she called for more to be done by law enforcement agencies to ensure safety at hotspots on the highways at night.

“Misa is also aware of the increase in motorists faking spiking incidents to claims from their insurance companies,” Keyter said.

The union reminded motorists that fake claims wastes valuable resources that could assist real victims.

TimesLIVE