The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Sipho Mayo applied for his pension grant in June 2025 but discovered there was an active person who had been receiving the grant under his identification since January. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Pensioner loses R33k in grant pay to imposter

Sipho Mayo applied for his pension grant in June 2025 he found out that there was already an active person who had been receiving grant under his identification since January. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

For 14 months a stranger in Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria, had been using Sipho Mayo’s ID number and name to collect his old age grant of R2,400 a month while the rightful beneficiary lived in poverty.

Mayo, from Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, found out about the fraudulent withdrawals in June last year when he went to apply for his old age grant at a SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) office and was told a person 100km away in Mamelodi had been claiming his money for six months.

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Domestic workers want law on workplace injuries enacted

Domestic workers were brought under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act in 2023, extending protection to those employed in private households. Picture: GroundUp/Masixole Feni (GroundUp/Masixole Feni)

Concerns have been raised about domestic workers’ ability to report injuries at work after regulations were introduced for their protection.

Domestic workers were brought under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act in 2023, extending protection to those employed in private households.

However, labour experts and unions told Sowetan many workers struggled to raise alarms, particularly those in isolated areas where oversight is limited.

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Tshwane metro suspends MMC over tender document leak

Tshwane MMC for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi. (Thapelo Morebudi)

The City of Tshwane has suspended the MMC of corporate and shared service, Kholofelo Morodi, after it was alleged at the Madlanga commission of inquiry that she had shared documents containing internal tender bid specifications with Sgt Fannie Nkosi.

On Thursday Nkosi’s WhatsApp texts continued to be flagged at the commission investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

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Sowetan