Tshwane metro suspends MMC over tender document leak

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Tshwane MMC for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi has been suspended. File image.

The City of Tshwane has suspended the MMC of corporate and shared service, Kholofelo Morodi, after it was revealed at the Madlanga commission of inquiry that she had allegedly shared documents containing internal tender bid specifications with Sgt Fannie Nkosi.

The city has appointed Hannes Coetzee to act in her portfolio.

On Thursday, Nkosi’s WhatsApp texts continued to be flagged at the inquir investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

The text messages revealed Nkosi’s alleged attempt to manipulate a tender related to the Tshwane Metro Police Department working with CFO Gareth Mnisi.

The chats revealed on December 2 2024 Morodi thanked Nkosi for making her birthday special and later sent him an internal document relating to land lease tenders.

Nkosi said the birthday message was in response to giving Morodi “an opportunity to address young women who are not privileged” at an orphanage.

The city said the suspension is in line with the Municipal Act, which empowers the mayor to appoint MMCs and determine their continued participation.

The city said to support the suspension, mayor Nasiphi Moya will write to commission secretary Nolitha Vukuza to request the commission to provide them with information relating to the allegations.

“This will enable the city to assess the matter raised in a considered, lawful, and procedurally fair manner.”

Earlier, ActionSA said it would launch an investigation into allegations are emerging at the Madlanga commission implicating party members.

“ActionSA welcomes the decisive action taken by mayor Nasiphi Moya to suspend MMC Kholofelo Morodi pending the outcome of a full investigation into the concerning allegations arising from the Madlanga commission,” said Matthew George, party spokesperson.

Sowetan