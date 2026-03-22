WATCH | Court orders demolition of neighbour’s illegal wall at a Midrand estate

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The residential association and a developer have been advised to get police to restrain a neighbour who has been threatening violence against the pending demolition of a boundary wall he built.

Jukskei View Residents Association and owners of Waterfall View Estate in Midrand received some relief when the high court in Johannesburg last week gave the green light to the demolition of a boundary wall that property owner Thabo Makhorole built illegally in 2023.

The longstanding neighbourly dispute ended at the court’s doors on an urgency basis after Makhorole physically obstructed and threw rocks at the demolishers and even sprayed them with chemicals on March 6.

He approached the court last week to prevent the demolition, claiming that he has appealed against it at the Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS). However, the CSOS appeals have since been dismissed.

He further claimed the breaking down of the wall will cause irreparable harm to himself and that he had been granted approvals to develop the wall.

Waterfall View Estate is an affordable, gated residential development and it is part of the larger Waterfall precinct near major commercial hubs such as the Mall of Africa. Its free-standing houses cost between R500,000 and R1.4m.

According to the court judgment, the respondents were against the construction of the wall, accusing Makhorole of deviating from the approved plans. They also argued that his wall doesn’t comply with the established rules of the estate and it detracts from the aesthetic uniformity of the estate.

The dismissal of Makhorole’s appeals at the CSOS paved the way for the demolition to proceed, but it hit a brick wall.

“On that day, contractors attended the property to commence demolition. According to the answering affidavit, which I accept, the applicant physically obstructed the contractors, spraying them with chemicals and throwing bricks. The demolition could not proceed. Later that day, the applicant launched this urgent application,” said judge LR Adams.

The judge further said Makhorole contributed substantially to his own predicament by building a wall without consent, deviating from plans and ignoring warnings to stop the construction.

“He waited until the very day of demolition to launch these proceedings and then only after physically obstructing the contractors. Any urgency is self-created. A litigant cannot create his own urgency and then rely on it to obtain relief.

“The balance of convenience weighs heavily against the grant of an interdict. If the interdict is granted, an unlawful structure will remain in place, potentially for many months or years, pending the finalisation of appeals that appear to have little merit,” said Adams.

The judge further asserted that Makhorole had ample opportunity to fix his predicament and this included amending building plans and seeking consent from neighbours through negotiations.

“He did none of these things. The balance of convenience favours the restoration of legality, not the preservation of unlawfulness,” said Adams, adding that he was dismissing Makhorole’s application.

But he also warned the respondents to take steps to prevent the violence that Makhorole has demonstrated.

“The history of this matter demonstrates that the applicant [Makhorole] will stop at nothing to prevent demolition. He has already assaulted contractors. It is likely that he will do so again. In these circumstances, it is appropriate to authorise the sheriff and SAPS to assist in carrying out the demolition and to restrain the applicant if necessary. This is not a power to be granted lightly, but the facts justify it.”

Makhorole has also been ordered to pay for the demolition.

What you need to know before building a structure in a townhouse

Firstly, the construction of a boundary wall requires the consent and cooperation of both neighbouring property owners.

A boundary wall must comply with any municipal by-laws which may specify parameters such as height restrictions, setback requirements, and aesthetic considerations.

These by-laws aim to ensure safety, preserve the character of the neighbourhood and prevent any encroachment on public spaces or neighbouring properties.

Additionally, there may also be the need to have building plans approved for the wall.

A failure to comply with these requirements for a boundary wall may lead to legal disputes between neighbouring property owners, with disagreements ranging from issues over the location, height, or even the design or aesthetic of the wall.

If an amicable resolution is not achieved, litigation may be the only option to resolve the dispute. - Source: PH Attorneys

Sowetan