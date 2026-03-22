IN PICS | Liema Pantsi claims ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ title in powerful redemption win

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In a full-circle moment, Big Brother Mzansi season six crowned Liema Pantsi as its winner on Sunday night after a triumphant comeback for the returning contestant.

The 24-year-old from Qonce in the Eastern Cape beat fan favourite Thandeka Tshabalala, who many loved to hate, to secure the R2m grand prize, winning over viewers with a game rooted in growth, resilience and intention.

Pantsi’s victory carries added weight, as she re-entered the house as a redemption contestant after her controversial exit in season four, where she chose to take R250,000 and leave the competition early.

This time, she returned determined to rewrite her story.

How viewers voted for Liema as Big Brother Mzansi champion (Suppl)

“I came back to finish what I started,” she said during the finale. “I owed it to myself to stay, no matter how difficult it got.”

Throughout the season, Pantsi positioned herself as a focused and self-aware player, steering clear of unnecessary conflict while building meaningful connections with fellow housemates. Viewers also saw her ability to remain composed under pressure, which set her apart as a strong contender.

The moment Liema was announced as the Big Brother Mzansi season six winner (Cathy Pinnock)

Those who once questioned her decision to walk away in her previous stint later rallied behind her second chance, embracing her evolution both as a player and as a person.

Her win now stands as one of the show’s most compelling redemption arcs, a testament to second chances and the power of seeing things through to the end