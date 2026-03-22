Looming record fuel hikes spark bulk buying

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Motorists queuing at a petrol station in Roodepoort, with some seen bulk buying. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

With a week to go before the expected record fuel price hike, demand for diesel has surged in parts of Gauteng with reported bulk buying and stockpiling in some areas.

Motorists are bracing for steep increases in April, with projections of up to R4.74 for petrol and more than R7 for diesel, according to data from the Central Energy Fund.

At a petrol station in Roodepoort on the West Rand on Sunday, motorists joined long queues to fill up their vehicles while others brought containers to buy diesel in bulk.

The filling station manager, who asked not to be named, said supply had come under pressure due to increased demand, forcing them to limit sales to 300 litres per customer.

“It (diesel) is scarce. Today [Sunday], we received it, and we don’t know when we are going to receive it again. People have been queuing. People are buying like never before.

“Our diesel prices are very low,” the manager said, adding that deliveries had dropped from two trucks a day to one but they had not been told why.

Frustrations were evident among some customers, with one motorist saying he was concerned about a possible shortage linked to the Iran conflict.

“I don’t understand why they can’t give me and my wife 300 litres each. She is paying using her own [bank] card, and I am paying using my own card,” said the motorist who refused to give his name.

He said his wife, who transports schoolchildren, needed backup fuel.

Another customer said they were bulk-buying in order to supply to other businesses ahead of the expected price hike.

“We buy a lot for backup generators. We supply [a supermarket] with diesel to make sure their business is not affected,” said the 52-year-old man from Randburg.

A petrol attendant at another petrol station in Florida said they had been instructed not to sell more than 400 litres per customer.

While the Sowetan team visited several other petrol stations, there were no queues visible at the pumps, but attendants said they had seen motorists filling up their vehicles as well as 25-litre containers.

“One came here and poured R2,800 in containers,” said a petrol attendant.

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council’s Mmatshikhidi Phala warned that any significant fuel price increases could force taxi associations to consider fare hikes.

“The increases are the prerogative of individual associations and are communicated to commuters in time to prepare them,” she said.

The Fuels Industry Association of SA said the country’s fuel supply remained stable with no shortages reported.

The association’s spokesperson, Phila Mzamo, said there was adequate availability of all major petroleum products across the country and that national stock levels were sufficient.

“The supply system continues to operate effectively, supported by ongoing imports and co-ordinated industry efforts, despite localised operational challenges,” she said.

Mzamo added the planned shutdown of the Cape Town refinery was expected to be completed in mid-April 2026.

“Any resulting shortfall is being fully mitigated through increased imports, and no widespread disruptions are anticipated.”

Mzamo said there might be confusion with the April increase looming and the conflict in Iran. “People are attributing the price increase to the war [in Iran] which is not the case.

“We know every month there is price adjustments that are happening. There is confusion because the price adjustment is happening during this time [and] people are making connections, which is incorrect,” she said.

Motorists at a petrol station in Roodepoort. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Mzamo confirmed that they have not seen any changes from their members, which include Engen, BP, Shell, Sasol, Astron and Puma Energy, as well as Elegant Fuel.

The department of mineral and petroleum resources said it was concerned by statements by certain organisations and individuals encouraging the public to rush to filling stations due to a perceived fuel shortage and anticipated fuel price increases.

“While there may be isolated localised logistical challenges affecting the movement or availability of fuel in certain areas, these are operational in nature and do not constitute a national supply shortage. These issues are being actively managed through established industry and regulatory channels,” said spokesperson Lerato Ntsoko.

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, said there were concerns that some players in the fuel market may be creating “artificial shortages” by holding back supply.

“Currently, there is no fuel shortage. There are opportunistic practices where fuel prices have been inflated,” he said.

Sowetan