Pule Mabe and wife Elsie in late-night cop-shop drama

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Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and his wife Elsie outside the Palm Ridge magistrate's court in Ekurhuleni. File photo.

An argument with his wife over the family tree ended with former ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe making a midnight visit to a police station this month to seek a protection order against her — while she in turn threatened to charge him with domestic violence.

According to the incident report at the Douglasdale police station in Johannesburg, Mabe told the duty officer his wife, Elsie, was wandering the streets drunk — and she then also turned up at the station to lay a complaint of domestic violence and launched into an argument with Pule.

Elsie told the Sunday Times this week the altercation two weeks ago had been a storm in a teacup, sparked by the stress she and her husband are under due to the fraud charges against them involving a R27m tender for “tuk-tuk” waste removal vehicles in Alexandra.

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