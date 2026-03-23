Five key failures exposed in deadly hospital cases

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The health ombudsman has made adverse findings in investigations of serious clinical failures, governance breakdowns and unsafe conditions in two separate deaths.

The findings are from investigations at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Netcare Femina Hospital in Tshwane regarding illegal admission processes, withheld treatment and a fatal medication error.

Mental health care patient Lerato Mohlamme, 35, died after a fire in the psychiatric unit at George Mukhari in June 2024, while baby Moatlegi Masoka died at Netcare Femina Hospital.

Here are five key things to know from the report:

The ombud found that Mohlamme’s admission at George Mukhari did not meet legal requirements as she was not independently assessed by two medical practitioners, effectively rendering her admission invalid and violating her rights as a mental healthcare user.

Healthcare staff at the hospital subjected her to punitive treatment, including withholding medication and food, and to excessive mechanical restraint. They also failed to act on her sexual assault allegations, pointing to serious ethical breaches and possible misconduct.

The psychiatric unit at the facility had major safety flaws including poor monitoring of patients, distant seclusion rooms, locked emergency exits, lack of fire preparedness and non-fire-retardant materials, all of which contributed to the fatal fire incident.

Investigations in both the public and private sectors revealed weak leadership, poor communication among healthcare workers, outdated protocols and inadequate compliance systems, indicating that the failures were not isolated but systemic.

The ombud ordered both hospitals to implement urgent corrective measures, while referring implicated professionals to regulatory bodies.

Sowetan