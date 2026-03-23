Gauteng health department seeks R4.6bn in unpaid patient bills

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The department has appointed debt collection agencies and is strengthening internal systems.

The Gauteng health department is intensifying efforts to recover outstanding patient fees totalling R4.6bn.

The department said R2.4bn is owed by individual patients, South African citizens and foreign nationals, while the rest is outstanding payments from medical aids and intergovernmental debt. This involves entities including the Road Accident Fund, the department of justice, the SA Police Service, correctional services and other provinces.

The department has appointed debt collection agencies and is strengthening internal systems.

Spokesperson Kealeboga Mohajane said: ”Targeted interventions have also been introduced to strengthen medical aid claims management. This includes tightening billing controls, improving claims submission processes and addressing longstanding administrative gaps that have historically resulted in delayed or disputed payments by medical schemes.

“Upfront payment protocols are being enforced for patients who do not qualify for free healthcare services, which will limit the accumulation of new debt.”

The department is also taking measures to improve patient identification and verification systems, which include integration with national databases to enhance traceability and support debt recovery efforts, Mohajane said.

Regarding the challenge of recovering debt owed by undocumented or untraceable foreign nationals, she said: “While the constraints exist, the department continues to explore mechanisms including bilateral engagements where appropriate to facilitate cost recovery.”

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