Here’s when Sassa issues grants in 2026/27

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The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed the official payment dates for the 2026/27 financial year, after approval from the National Treasury this past Friday.

Sassa stated that the schedule is guided by the principle of ensuring grants are paid as early in the month as possible, typically over a three-day period.

“In most months, the older persons grant will be paid on the second of each month, the disability grant on the third, and children’s grants on the fourth,” Sassa confirmed.

To ensure optimal efficiency and that beneficiaries receive their funds on time, Sassa avoids scheduling payments on the first day of the month, Mondays, weekends or days immediately following a public holiday.

“Should any of the payment dates fall on a weekend or public holiday, the payment will take effect the following working day.”

Grant payment dates: April 2026–March 2027

Older Persons Grant

April 2 2026

May 5 2026

June 2 2026

July 2 2026

August 4 2026

September 2 2026

October 2 2026

November 3 2026

December 2 2026

January 5 2027

February 2 2027

March 2 2027

Disability Grant

April 7 2026

May 6 2026

June 3 2026

July 3 2026

August 5 2026

September 3 2026

October 5 2026

November 4 2026

December 3 2026

January 6 2027

February 3 2027

March 3 2027

Children’s Grants

April 8 2026

May 7 2026

June 5 2026

July 6 2026

August 6 2026

September 4 2026

October 6 2026

November 5 2026

December 4 2026

January 7 2027

February 4 2027

March 4 2027

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced during the 2026 budget speech that grant values will increase effective from April 2026.

Older persons, disability, and care dependency grants: Increased by R80 to R2,400

War veterans grant: Increased by R80 to R2,420

Foster child grant: Increased by R40 to R1,290

Child support grant and grant-in-aid: Increased by R20 to R580

Sassa has reiterated its commitment to paying social grants to all eligible beneficiaries on time. Beneficiaries who do not receive their grants on the specified dates are urged to visit their nearest Sassa local office for assistance.