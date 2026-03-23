Lengthy jail term for husband who killed wife over cheating suspicions

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A man killed his wife after suspecting her of infedility, then shot his sister-in-law multiple times. File picture: Alon Skuy

A man who shot his wife dead after suspecting her of cheating and also shot his sister-in-law multiple times after accusing her of being being responsible for his wife’s miscarriages has been handed a 45-year prison sentence.

Njabulo Zuma, 33, killed his wife Nobuhle Langa, 35, in Alexandra on March 26 2023 and fled to Msinga in KwaZulu-Natal where he was arrested.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said when Zuma was arrested he confessed to police that on the day of the incident he had been at a tavern.

“Upon returning home, he became involved in an altercation, during which he shot and killed the deceased due to suspicions of infidelity.

“He further admitted to shooting his sister-in-law, claiming he believed she was responsible for misfortunes related to the loss of pregnancies,” said Mohlatlole.

“One of the bullets struck her in the eye, resulting in permanent loss of sight.”

Mohlatlole said during court proceedings, the prosecutor advocate William Makwela had presented compelling evidence against Zuma.

In aggravation of sentence, Makwela submitted that gender-based violence and femicide were a serious scourge in South Africa, being declared a national crisis by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

As a result Zuma deserved no less than 25 years’ imprisonment.

Zuma was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for his wife’s murder and a further 10 years for the attempted murder of his sister-in-law.