Mashatile denies any ties to ‘Cat’ Matlala

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Deputy President Paul Mashatile has distanced himself from Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala after his name was associated with the alleged criminal kingpin at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

On Monday, the commission heard that after police raided Sgt Fannie Nkosi’s home to look for Matlala’s card, Nkosi made a handwritten statement to police saying Matlala once called him asking for the card back because he was meeting with Mashatile and suspended deputy national police commissioner Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

Previous witnesses told the commission that Nkosi was the link between Matlala and Sibiya and that he was in possession of Matlala’s card.

Mashatile has since released a statement via his spokesperson denying any links with Matlala.

“... Mashatile categorically denies the claims. Of significance is that the deputy president does not know the individuals referenced in the testimony and has never had any association or dealings with them.

“Of greater significance is that the deputy president was out of the country at the time Mr Matlala purportedly met with with him or intended to do so,” said Keith Khoza, Mashatile’s spokesperson.

Khoza said Mashatile was prepared to co-operate with the commission should it need clarity or assistance from him.

In his sworn statement submitted to the commission and oral testimony, Nkosi never mentioned Mashatile.

When asked why he had left out this part of the story, Nkosi replied: “It was a human error, but I repeat that what I have stated there is what I heard from Mr Matlala at that time.”

He denied trying to protect the deputy president, adding he did not know what the meeting with Matlala was about or if it ever took place.

The commission also revealed that police found R385,175 stashed in a safe when they raided Nkosi’s house.

Evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson asked Nkosi if he still stood by the submission that R5,175 of this amount was his and the R380,000 belonged to his brother, and that it was money from the purchase of a car. Nkosi said he did.

Nkosi is alleged to be among those who tipped off Matlala when Gauteng counterintelligence police raided Matlala’s home in December 2024 in relation to the kidnapping of his friend, Jerry Boshoga.

Evidence extracted from Nkosi’s phone shows that when the police arrived at Matlala’s home, he was on a call with Nkosi.

However, Nkosi denied he tipped Matlala off about the raid.