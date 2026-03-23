Political rift halts Sedibeng council, key services disrupted

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sedibeng executive mayor Lerato Maloka has been accused of snubbing a R700,000 Mercedes-Benz which was bought by the municipality for her official use.

There are concerns that services in Sedibeng may come to a halt as the municipality has yet to table the adjustment budget, with political parties blaming the municipality speaker for not holding a meeting for the past two months.

The parties have since issued legal letters to the speaker, Moipone Modikeng, describing the delay as deliberate and meant to avoid political consequences like the planned motion of no confidence against ANC mayor Lerato Maloka.

As the council has not yet approved budgets, the municipality cannot release funds, appoint contractors, or move forward with planned projects. This then results in delayed maintenance, upgrades, and support to local municipalities that rely on the district for technical and financial assistance.

However, Modikeng said she cannot call a council when the executive mayor has not submitted the relevant documents, such as the budgets or department reports, to the council.

On the other hand, EFF regional chairperson Isaac Khithika said the ANC in Sedibeng was playing hide and seek with administrative procedures.

The EFF has issued a letter to the speaker compelling her to call a council sitting in line with the adopted corporate calendar. It’s been almost two months since the speaker has not called council.

“It’s a known fact that the ANC in Sedibeng does not have the numbers to run administration, so they are playing hide and seek, trying to delay the inevitable motion of no confidence that is going to remove mayor Lerato Maloka,” Khithika said.

However, Modikeng did not want to comment on the allegations of political interference, emphasising she was waiting for reports from Makola.

“It’s not true that it solely rests on me. I have to get the reports from the mayor, such as the adjustment budgets and reports from the various departments, so that I may convene the council. I cannot convene the council without the report. I will not comment on accusations of whether or not I am shielding the mayor by not convening the council because of the vote of no confidence.”

Khithika alleged that the speaker has been instructed by “third forces” not to call for the council to sit.

Meanwhile, PAC secretary-general Apa Pooe said any attempt to indefinitely delay a council meeting undermines the principles of democratic governance and transparency.

“The PAC will not allow procedural manoeuvres to shield failing leadership from accountability. The motion of no confidence against the ANC mayor in Sedibeng must be placed before the council and decided by councillors in accordance with the law.

“The people of Sedibeng deserve leadership that is focused on service delivery, financial stability and responsible governance, not political survival tactics designed to delay inevitable accountability,” Pooe said.

In their legal letter to Madikeng, PAC did admit that the mayor’s office did concede to a technical challenge; however, it still looks to the speaker proper to convene council

“In the circumstances, our client finds the postponement of the council meeting sine die to be irregular, unreasonable and procedurally unfair, particularly because the motion had already been formally noted by council and duly placed on the agenda for consideration at the meeting scheduled for February 25.

“At the least, the council meeting ought to have proceeded as scheduled, with the application for an extension of the budget process addressed to the MEC being dealt with independently. The two issues are unrelated and ought not to have been conflated,” said PAC.

The party further said the postponement would prevent the municipality from revising appropriations for the current financial year, among other things.

“... but it also exposes the municipality to the risk that any expenditure incurred outside the approved budget framework may constitute unauthorised or irregular expenditure under the MFMA.”

Sowetan sent questions to the municipality spokesperson Saviour Kgwaswane on Friday to comment on the allegations. Kgwaswane acknowledged the enquiry and on Saturday said the municipality was addressing questions. However, he had not come back at the time of publication

Sowetan