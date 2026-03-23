Private school ordered to vacate disputed land

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A private school in Clayville, outside Tembisa in Ekhurhuleni, has been told to vacate the land it is occupying and return to a previous address after it relocated without the Gauteng department of education’s permission, risking the possibility of deregistration.

Links Combined College, with at least 100 pupils, is made of wooden classrooms on a plot of land that was previously owned by the department.

Concerned parents raised safety concerns and noted the lack of a public high school, saying the land was earmarked for one, but after two years of inaction by authorities, it was leased by a private owner to the school.

Nomsa Dlamini, a parent, said she was deeply worried about the uncertainty surrounding the school‘s registration status.

“I wouldn’t know what to do because when we were told about this new school and the move, we didn’t really think much of it. There are no other schools in the area besides the one that is overcrowded, and the department isn’t doing anything to address that.

“So, you don’t really have a choice as a parent to look for an alternative for your child to have a better education,” she said.

Pupils playing in the field at Links Combined College in Clayville Olifantsfontein. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Another parent, Khanyi Mahlangu, said she had communicated her concerns about the school’s relocation with the department, but nothing changed.

“None of this would have happened if the department had built a school there like they were supposed to. There is an overcrowding problem in the primary school, and our children have to travel long distances to go to schools outside of the community.

“The worst part is they can’t even get spaces there because the education system says it’s outside its bounds, but they didn’t build a school here,” she said.

The community marched to the Olifantsfontein primary school, where department of education representatives from the MEC offices and department of infrastructure development signed the memorandum of demands that included the construction of a public school.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabone said the school is registered with them, but under a different address.

“The department can confirm that Links Combined College is a registered Independent School with the GDE operating at 1 Becker Street, Clayville, Olifantsfontein, Midrand, 1666, as per the operational master list. However, our officials were dispatched to the said school, and it was discovered that the school’s Foundation Phase (Grade 1–3) is operating at a different address: Corner 3182, Aluminium Drive, Clayville, Olifantsfontein, Midrand, 1666,” said Mabona.

He added that the school had applied for relocation, but the application was denied.

“It must be noted that the school must first apply and get approval from the head of department before relocation can be effected. Indeed, the said school has applied for relocation. However, their application was not approved as there are outstanding documents for the application to be approved.

“Any school found to be in contravention of the processes as contemplated in Regulation 308 will be issued with a notice of the intention to withdraw its registration,” Mabona said.

He added that they have told the school to move back to its previous address.

School owner Andile Ngwenya said they did receive the notice from the department; however, they never moved and were operating at the old address.

“It’s not that the department did not approve the application, as there hasn’t been an outcome yet, the application is still being processed.

“We were told not to move until the application to relocate has been finalised. The school hasn’t moved to the new address; we’re still operating where we’ve always been operating.

“We’ve had a few learners put there in the interim, but we were told by the department that the move was made in error and should be corrected by waiting for the outcome of the application. We have since followed the notice,” he said.

However, according to a WhatsApp communique that Sowetan has seen, parents were initially informed of the relocation plan.