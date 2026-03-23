Services Seta to compensate dismissed whistleblowers after legal review

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The three former employees were dismissed after raising concerns about alleged irregularities. Picture:

The Services Sector Education & Training Authority (Services Seta) will compensate and support three former employees dismissed between 2017 and 2020 after raising concerns about alleged irregularities, maladministration and possible corruption within the organisation.

The decision follows a legal review initiated after the appointment of administrator Lehlogonolo Masoga in August 2025, which included internal legal advice, an independent external review, senior counsel opinion and engagements with the affected individuals.

The review found that the disclosures made by the three employees met the threshold of protected disclosures in terms of the Protected Disclosures Act 26 of 2000 and that they suffered occupational detriment as a result.

In line with these findings, Services Seta said it will pursue remedies in accordance with labour legislation, including reinstatement, re-employment or compensation, depending on the circumstances of each case.

Masoga announced the outcome at a media briefing on Friday, that the process was conducted within a “victim-centred restorative justice approach”.

“We cannot accept that those who speak out against corruption are victimised and targeted,” Masoga said. The dismissals were found to be automatically unfair in terms of protections afforded to employees who make protected disclosures.

The three cases involve former senior employees of the entity.

We cannot accept that those who speak out against corruption are victimised and targeted. — Lehlogonolo Masoga

Lehloma Ramajoe, a former senior manager, made disclosures to multiple oversight bodies, including the parliamentary portfolio committee, the public protector and other authorities, relating to governance issues within Services Seta.

Independent processes confirmed that he suffered occupational detriment linked to those disclosures. Remedies under consideration include reinstatement or compensation.

Thandi Mkhize, former senior manager for quality assurance, was dismissed in October 2017 after sharing information she considered irregular. A review of her case found reasonable grounds to conclude that she may have been subjected to occupational detriment after raising concerns. As she has reached retirement age, compensation is considered the most appropriate remedy.

Tshepiso Mofokeng, a former chamber manager, raised concerns regarding procurement processes and alleged irregularities, including objections to the appointment of a service provider without the required experience to implement a multimillion-rand training project.

Read: Procurement bill seeks to overhaul whistleblower protection and accountability

Her dismissal in August 2019 followed these disclosures. Despite a prior settlement agreement, her case meets the threshold of a protected disclosure and is being revisited, with reinstatement or compensation under consideration.

The legal findings rely on provisions of the Protected Disclosures Act, which prohibits occupational detriment against employees who make disclosures in the public interest, and the Labour Relations Act, which provides for remedies including reinstatement, re-employment or compensation of up to 24 months’ remuneration in cases of automatically unfair dismissal.

Services Seta said the whistleblower process is running alongside other actions aimed at addressing irregularities and governance failures in the organisation.

The entity was placed under administration by the minister of higher education & training to address governance challenges, including allegations of maladministration and irregular conduct.