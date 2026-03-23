The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Motorists queuing at a petrol station in Roodepoort, with some being seeing bulk buying. Picture:

Looming record fuel hikes spark bulk buying

Motorists queuing at a petrol station in Roodepoort, with some being seen bulk buying. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

With a week to go before an expected record fuel price hike, demand for diesel has surged in parts of Gauteng with reported bulk buying and stockpiling in some areas.

Click here for more.

Story audio is generated using AI

WATCH | Court orders demolition of neighbour’s illegal wall at a Midrand estate

Residents of Waterfall View in Midrand have won a court order to demolish a neighbours boundary wall. PIC: LINDILE SIFILE (Lindile Sifile)

The residential association and a developer have been advised to get police to restrain a neighbour who has been threatening violence against the pending demolition of a boundary wall he built.

Click here for more.

Story audio is generated using AI

Two more bodies recovered from Ekapa Mine in Kimberley

The Ekkapa mine in Kimberley. Picure Black Ink News (Black Ink News)

Two more bodies have been recovered from the Ekapa Mine in Kimberley, bringing the number of miners recovered to three after a catastrophic mud rush incident last month.

Click here for more.