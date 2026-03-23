The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Looming record fuel hikes spark bulk buying
With a week to go before an expected record fuel price hike, demand for diesel has surged in parts of Gauteng with reported bulk buying and stockpiling in some areas.
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WATCH | Court orders demolition of neighbour’s illegal wall at a Midrand estate
The residential association and a developer have been advised to get police to restrain a neighbour who has been threatening violence against the pending demolition of a boundary wall he built.
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Two more bodies recovered from Ekapa Mine in Kimberley
Two more bodies have been recovered from the Ekapa Mine in Kimberley, bringing the number of miners recovered to three after a catastrophic mud rush incident last month.
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