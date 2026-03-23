WATCH | DUT students pulled out of test venues as protests erupt over NSFAS delays

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Protesters scramble as police arrive at the Durban University of Technology's ML Sultan campus in Durban on Monday. Students were pulled out of test venues due to protests over payment grievances.

Tests were disrupted at the Durban University of Technology’s (DUT) Steve Biko, Ritson, and ML Sultan campuses on Monday as students were made to leave venues.

Reports began circulating just after midday of students being pulled out of the library and test centres, allegedly by members of the EFF student command.

Social media videos showed students leaving a test venue through the window.

In another, several students were seen running out onto the streets as police arrived at the institution.

DUT said protesters disrupted tests at three Durban campuses: Steve Biko, Ritson, and ML Sultan on Monday.

“Law enforcement authorities remain on high alert, and anyone engaging in criminal activity in violation of a high court interdict will face immediate legal action.

“While the university recognises that there are genuine grievances, violence, vandalism, and intimidation cannot be used to address them. DUT will not tolerate any further disruptions to campus operations.”

Last week there were chaotic scenes at the campus over National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) payment delays.

DUT said it released payments for 5,862 students on Thursday, comprising 4,149 students for learning material allowances and 1,713 students for living allowances.

The institution said about 700 students had not yet received payments due to issues such as failed account verification, including “invalid bank account numbers, incorrect ID and surname combination” or failure to submit banking details.

Affected students were advised to update their personal and banking information on the student portal by midday on Friday.

“DUT will process another batch of allowance payments on Tuesday for students who are eligible, have updated their information and passed account verification. The university remains in regular contact with NSFAS to resolve these issues and to ensure that all eligible students receive their allowances. It must be noted that the current protest action is not supported by the SRC and is being carried out by a group intent on destabilising the university and causing harm to students and staff.”

Last month DUT suspended face-to-face lectures on its campuses after violent protests over unresolved student grievances.

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