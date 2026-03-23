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WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of Fannie Nkosi continues at Madlanga inquiry

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TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry probing alleged criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing the cross-examination of Sgt Fannie Nkosi on Monday.

TimesLIVE


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