Amcu demands accountability after Ekapa Mine deaths

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has expressed gratitude that the bodies of five mineworkers trapped at Ekapa Minerals Joint Shaft Mine in Kimberley have now been recovered.

On Monday, mine rescue teams completed the retrieval of the bodies of the mineworkers who were trapped after a mud rush on February 17.

The union said the recovery brings an end to a painful operation that kept families in uncertainty for more than a month.

“We are grateful that the workers have been brought home and their families can now lay them to rest with dignity,” said Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa.

But gratitude does not replace accountability. Five workers went underground and did not return. That is a failure that must be accounted for. — Joseph Mathunjwa, Amcu president

He acknowledged the courage and commitment of the proto rescue team and all those who risked their lives to make the recovery possible.

“But gratitude does not replace accountability. Five workers went underground and did not return. That is a failure that must be accounted for,” Mathunjwa said.

Amcu drew parallels with the Lily Mine disaster near Barberton, where three workers remain trapped underground more than 10 years later.

“At Lily Mine, workers were left underground and families were left with promises. For more than 10 years those workers have not been brought home. That is not complexity. That is failure,” Mathunjwa said.

Amcu also noted that the Lily Mine matter has been characterised by repeated business rescue processes and protracted court battles, with no final resolution for more than 10 years.

“If accountability does not follow, then we must accept that workers are expected to carry the cost of failure and silence,” Mathunjwa said.

On Monday, mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe, accompanied by the chief inspector of mines, David Msiza, and other senior officials from the department, conducted an oversight visit at the mine.

They received a comprehensive briefing from mine management and rescue personnel on the efforts that led to the successful retrieval of the bodies.

The department will initiate a formal investigation in line with the Mine Health and Safety Act into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Mantashe extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

TimesLIVE