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BREAKING | 12 SAPS senior officers arrested for ‘Cat’ Matlala contract

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Vusimuzi 'Cat’ Matlala and his wife Tsakani Matlala in the Johannesburg high court. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Police have arrested 12 senior police officials allegedly linked to an irregular tender awarded to Vusi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Medicare24.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed on Tuesday night that the accused will appear in court on Wednesday.

“All accused are expected to make their first appearance before the Pretoria magistrate’s court on charges of corruption, fraud and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act,” he said.


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