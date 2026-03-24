Car guard recounts moment Joburg lawyer was shot dead

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Labour lawyer Chinette Gallichan was murdered outside the CCMA offices in Johannesburg on March 23 2026.

A car guard at a parking facility in the Johannesburg CBD has described the chilling moments leading up to the fatal shooting of lawyer Chinette Gallichan a minute after speaking to her.

The lawyer was on her way to the nearby offices of the Commission for Conciliation and Mediation when she was shot.

Describing Gallichan as a kind and selfless person, the guard said he did not know that he would watch as the woman he had shared brief conversations with over months would be shot right in front of him on Monday morning.

“I had just spoken to her a minute before she was killed. She said, ‘See you later,’” he said.

Seeing her lying lifeless on the ground left me shattered, I couldn’t believe it. — Car guard

Shortly after she left, the car guard said he heard a gunshot. When he rushed to investigate, he saw Gallichan lying on the ground.

As he stood there, frozen, the gunman fired two more shots into the 35-year-old woman as she lay on the ground in the rain, he said.

“I heard one gunshot and went to check. When I got there, she was on the ground. Then two more shots were fired,” he said.

“After the shooter fled, I rushed to her. Seeing her lying lifeless on the ground left me shattered, I couldn’t believe it.”

The visibly shaken guard said the incident unfolded so quickly that he is still struggling to come to terms with it.

He described Gallichan as a warm and generous person who had built a respectful relationship with him over time.

Although parking costs about R30, the guard said Gallichan would often tip him between R100 and R200.

“She was a sweet person, very kind and selfless,” he said.

Reflecting on her death, he quoted a Zulu proverb: “Isitsha esihle akudlelwa kuso,” meaning that good people are often taken too soon.

The guard also shared how the circumstances of that morning could have placed him in danger as well. He explained that he usually escorts clients with an umbrella when it rains, but on that day, he had forgotten it.

“She had to cover herself with her work suit because it was raining. I was worried she would get wet,” he said.

“I thought to myself, if I had escorted her like I normally do, it could have been both of us lying there,” he added.

On Tuesday morning, Gallichan’s colleagues visited the parking area to speak with the guard. According to him, they said staff had been advised not to report for work following the incident.

They also revealed that Gallichan, who worked for multinational mining and metals processing group Sibanye-Stillwater, had been working on a case involving the alleged unfair dismissal of mine workers.

Police have not yet confirmed any motive for the shooting, saying investigations are ongoing.

Sowetan