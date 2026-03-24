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DA federal leader race pits Hill-Lewis against Dyonase

Federal congress draws record field for key party posts

Thando Maeko

Thando Maeko

Political Correspondent

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will contest the DA’s top post of federal leader in April. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

Two candidates, Sibusiso Dyonase and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, will contest the party’s top post of federal leader when about 1,000 delegates gather in April at the DA National Conference.

The vote, scheduled for April 11 and 12, will set the DA’s direction as it seeks to consolidate gains made in the 2024 general elections.

The April congress will mark the first full leadership renewal since the DA’s strong performance in the May 2024 elections, where it won roughly 22% of the national vote and joined the government of national unity (GNU).

Nominations for the DA leadership race closed on Tuesday and candidates now have the opportunity to canvass delegates for their votes ahead of the conference.

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Business Day


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