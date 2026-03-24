Deal reached to protect patients at Yeoville, Rosettenville clinics

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The agreement follows contempt of court proceedings brought by the Treatment Action Campaign, Doctors Without Borders Southern Africa and Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, represented by Section27. Stock photo.

Civil society organisations and the Gauteng department of health have reached a court-sanctioned settlement aimed at restoring safe and unhindered access to health-care services at the Yeoville and Rosettenville clinics.

The agreement follows contempt of court proceedings brought by the Treatment Action Campaign, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa and Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, represented by Section27.

The case was heard in the South Gauteng High Court. The settlement, made an order of court, seeks to enforce an earlier ruling from December 2025, which directed authorities to ensure patients can access the clinics without obstruction.

In terms of the agreement, the state must take reasonable steps to guarantee safe physical access to both facilities.

The City of Johannesburg, provincial and national health authorities, and the South African Police Service are required to submit a detailed report, outlining measures taken to implement the plan by May 18.

Authorities must also file answering affidavits related to further relief in the matter by the same date.

Key officials have been instructed to appoint designated contact persons who will be responsible for facilitating access to the clinics and liaising with the applicants, including:

the municipal manager of Johannesburg;

the MMC for health and social development;

the Gauteng head of health;

the provincial police commissioner; and

station commanders at Yeoville and Moffatview police stations.

The court order allows the applicants to return to court on the same papers, if necessary, to seek additional enforcement measures.

The case centres on ongoing concerns about groups obstructing access to clinics by demanding identification documents from patients, conduct civil society organisations say is unlawful and unconstitutional.

The organisations said any attempt to block access to primary health-care services poses a risk to public health and violates the constitutional right to health care.

They called on authorities, including police, to act decisively against individuals or groups preventing patients from receiving medical care.

The settlement is expected to strengthen coordination between government entities and civil society in ensuring that health-care services at the affected clinics are delivered without interference.

TimesLIVE