Five legal practitioners shot in past 10 months

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The gunman walked up to Gallichan and shot her at point-blank range, a witness said.

Five legal practitioners have been shot in the past 10 months, four of them fatally.

In September 2025, Bouwer van Niekerk was killed in his office, while Paul Leischer survived a shooting outside the Booysens magistrate’s court in January.

In the Eastern Cape prosecutors Elona Sombulula and Tracy Brown were both shot dead. Sombulula was murdered in April 2025 and Brown two months lateroutside her home in New Brighton, Gqeberha.

Then this past Monday Chinette Gallichan, a labour lawyer, was fatally shot outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) offices in Johannesburg. Gallichan was an employee of Sibanye-Stillwater.

Bronwen Hendry-Sidaki from the South African Society for Public Sector Attorneys (SSAPSA) condemned Gallichan’s murder, describing it as a brutal attack. “Any attack on a legal practitioner is an attack on the rule of law,” she said.

Hendry-Sidaki said all arms of the justice, crime prevention and security cluster must ensure the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.

Advocate Don Mahon SC, chair of the Johannesburg Bar Council, expressed “profound dismay” at the killing. He described the attack on Gallichan as a brazen, daylight execution shortly after her arrival at the CCMA, noting that the circumstances suggest a targeted act of violence.

“The motive remains under investigation, and no arrests have yet been reported,” Mahon said.

Read: Law Society condemns lawyer’s murder in Joburg CBD

Mahon stressed that this tragedy is part of a worrying pattern in which members of the legal profession are increasingly subjected to threats, intimidation and lethal violence arising from the discharge of their professional duties.

“Such conduct strikes not only at individuals but at the institutional integrity of the administration of justice itself,” he said.

Despite repeated calls for action, Mahon noted that meaningful progress in confronting this systemic problem has been limited.

“Expressions of outrage, however sincerely felt, cannot suffice in the absence of effective and sustained remedial action,” he added.

He affirmed that violence would not silence the law or derail justice.

“On the contrary, it galvanises the resolve of the profession and strengthens our collective commitment to the rule of law. Those who resort to such brutality must understand that their actions will neither intimidate nor impede justice but will attract the full weight of the law’s response.”

Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi condemned Gallichan’s murder, saying violence can never be accepted as a means of resolving disputes.

“The justice system exists to provide lawful, fair and structured mechanisms for resolving disputes. We urge all individuals and parties to reject violence and place their trust in legal processes and institutions,” she said.

“An attack of this nature undermines the rule of law and threatens the very foundation of our constitutional democracy. Legal practitioners play a critical role in ensuring access to justice, and their safety must be safeguarded at all times.”

Mahon urged members of the legal profession to remain vigilant and “take all reasonable precautions, while maintaining their shared commitment to uphold the rule of law even in the face of intimidation”.