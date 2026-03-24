Five things to know about plans to regulate podcasts in SA

SA’s podcasting space is growing rapidly, but regulation is still catching up. On Tuesday, MPs, podcasters and key stakeholders engaged in a high-level engagement on podcast regulation. The discussions were held under the theme, “Balancing regulation, growth and accountability in SA’s fast-growing podcasting space”.
As policymakers weigh regulation, the challenge remains of balancing growth with accountability in this fast-evolving space.
Here are five key things to know that came out of the dialogue:
- Podcasts are not regulated and fall outside the mandate of the Independent Communications Authority of SA, which means there’s no specific regulatory framework governing podcast content in SA. Anyone can start a podcast.
- According to broadcast expert Dimitri Martins, podcast listenership is on the rise, with about 3.2 million listeners recorded in 2023, and projections showing growth to 4.8 million by 2027. An estimated 62% of adults are already engaging with podcasts in some form.
- The government is working on policy direction. The White Paper on Audio and Audiovisual Content, in development since 2023, is expected to guide how digital audio content, including podcasts, may be regulated in the future.
- Unlike traditional radio or TV, podcasting operates on an on-demand, internet-based model. This distinction is central to ongoing debates about whether existing broadcasting laws can or should apply to podcasts.
- Podcasting is cheaper and more accessible. Production requires minimal equipment and lower costs compared to traditional broadcasting, which relies on expensive infrastructure and regulatory compliance – making podcasting more accessible to independent creators.
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