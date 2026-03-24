Five things to know about plans to regulate podcasts in SA

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SA’s podcasting space is growing rapidly, but regulation is still catching up. On Tuesday, MPs, podcasters and key stakeholders engaged in a high-level engagement on podcast regulation. The discussions were held under the theme, “Balancing regulation, growth and accountability in SA’s fast-growing podcasting space”.

As policymakers weigh regulation, the challenge remains of balancing growth with accountability in this fast-evolving space.

Here are five key things to know that came out of the dialogue: