Reburial of 63 Khoi-San ancestors restoration of dignity − historian

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The Government of South Africa, through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), together with its entities, the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) and Iziko Museums of South Africa, on Monday hosted a historic reburial ceremony for 63 Khoi and San ancestral remains. (Photo: The Presidency)

The reburial of 63 Khoi and San ancestors in the Kinderlê Museum at Steinkopf, Northern Cape, is the restoration of dignity and healing for the Khoisan community.

This was the view of historian Prof Siona O’Connell of the department of history, heritage and cultural tourism at the University of Pretoria.

O’Connell said there were parallels between the repatriation of the remains of the 63 and that of Sarah Baartman in 2002.

The repatriation process began in October 2025 from Scotland, where these remains had been housed at the Hunterian at the University of Glasgow for race-based scientific research, and at Iziko Museum in Cape Town.

It is alleged that they were illegally dug from their graves, then traded and donated to newly established museums and universities across Europe.

“These were not accidental absences. They were deliberate takings, and they have lasted generations. Repatriation is the formal acknowledgement that this was wrong and that the dead, too, have rights,” O’Connell said.

“The parallel we will recognise is Sarah Baartman. Her remains were held at the Musée de l’Homme in Paris for the better part of two centuries. What is perhaps less widely known is that it was not only her bones that were kept.

“A full plaster body cast, made without her meaningful consent, also sat on display there. It was the poem ‘I’ve Come to Take You Home,’ written by the late Dr Diana Ferrus while she was in Utrecht, that is widely credited with galvanising the campaign that led to Baartman’s repatriation in 2002. Today’s reburial stands in that same lineage. It is the continuation of a campaign that Baartman’s story made visible to the world.”

The Government of South Africa hosts a historic reburial ceremony for 63 Khoi and San ancestral remains (supp)

Officiating the ceremony on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said it was a way of restoring the dignity and identity of those whose identity they had been deprived of.

“This is an important occasion. I can’t think of anything more important than this. Through this ceremony, we are in many ways healing the wounds of the past so that we may have closure and build a memorial in honour of the people who are being reburied. When these remains were taken away, they were being stolen without the consent of the families.

“They sought to reduce our ancestors into objects and commoditise them in museums so that people can come and study them. That process was born of curiosity and the dehumanisation of our people, ” Ramaphosa said.

For another historian Dr Faried Nazier from the University of Johannesburg, the repatriation is long overdue, and this only a mere fraction of many remains that await repatriation

This is an important occasion. I can’t think of anything more important than this. — President Cyril Ramaphosa, during the ceremony in Northern Cape.

“It is essential for us a nation to do this for the restoration of dignity, but also how our cultures deal with death and the importance of being buried in a particular way, how we honour them, which is intrinsically linked to who we are. It’s also about reclaiming humanity, which was taken from people during colonial, genocide, and apartheid times.”

Nazier said the violence of dehumanisation is still perpetuated in the form of the Middle East conflicts.

“In a post-colonial time, it takes 100 years to repatriate; it’s still making no sense. I shudder to think what this looks like in numbers. I believe this is a drop in an ocean. We see it as a continuation of the violence in the Middle East conflict, were its about power, who has power over whom, using science to enable this process of oppression.”

O’Connell said for many Khoi and San communities, the reburial is not a historical footnote.

“It is an act of healing that has been waited for across generations. We should interpret it as unfinished business. The violence of colonialism did not end with independence, and museums and universities in the global north still hold within their walls the evidence of what was taken,” she added.

“Many communities do not yet know what was taken or where it is held. Even where repatriation has begun, the process is often slow, bureaucratic, and shaped by the interests of the holding institution rather than the receiving community.”

Sowetan